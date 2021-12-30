No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9 pm on 31 December: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

In order to ease overcrowding on December 31 on New Year's Eve, people would not be allowed to exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station from 9 pm onwards, stated a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday.

However, the entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station.

The Metro Department has requested the commuters to plan their journey accordingly so that they don't have to face trouble due to changes in schedule.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor