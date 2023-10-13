'No frenzy on Israel-Hamas conflict', warns Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 13 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered stringent action against any person who tries to whip up a frenzy by making comments contrary to India’s stand on Israel-Hamas conflict.

The chief minister also warned the district police chiefs of action in instances of obscene songs and loud music being played in Shobha Yatras and at religious places.

Yogi gave the directives while reviewing the government’s preparation for the festive season and Mission Shakti rollout on Thursday evening.

Referring to the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, he told the police officials to stay in touch with religious leaders to ensure that no statements or action is done against the Indian stance on the issue.

He asked the officials to monitor statements being made on social media or from places of worship. “If somebody makes a deliberate statement on this issue not in line with the stand of India, then strict action should be taken against him/her immediately,” he said.

In the wake of upcoming festivals of Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath, Yogi Adityanath said, all staff -- from beat constable to electricity in charge and every officer, including the district police chief -- must remain in the field. Thepeople must be assured of their security. He added that due to planned efforts in the past years, loudspeakers installed at religious places were removed, but information about their re-installation is being received from some areas.

“If obscene songs or loud music is played during the festivals and the guidelines of the Supreme Court are not met, then the district police chiefs will be held accountable,” the chief minister stated.

He also took the report from district magistrates regarding the preparations for Navratri fair in Balrampur, Saharanpur, Sitapur and Mirzapur and gave instructions in the interest of the devotees. He also said that every village and town must get adequate electricity during festivals.

“There should be no unnecessary deduction in the name of local fault or rostering. While giving instructions for fire safety in Durga pandals, he also instructed that firecracker shops be set up away from populated areas and that there be no delay in issuing licenses for these shops,” the Chief Minister directed.

