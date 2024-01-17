No need to twist Siddaramaiah son’s statement on full tenure CM: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jan 17 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that former MLA and son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra, is a responsible leader and that there is no need to twist his statement about the full term tenure.

Earlier, Yathindra had said that his father will continue as the Chief Minister for the full term of five years if Congress manages to win good number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Yathindra is a responsible leader and we must encourage him. There is no need to twist his words or quote him out of context. Siddaramaiah is our Chief Minister. I am the President of the State Congress. Both of us will fight the upcoming elections together,” Shivakumar told media persons at Kumarakrupa guest house in Bengaluru.

He said that Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections under Siddaramaiah’s leadership. “There is no doubt about it. There is nothing wrong in aspiring for more and seeking strength and power from the people,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Asked about BJP’s comments that power sharing in Congress was designed to keep Shivakumar away from power, he said that BJP should first fix its own internal party issues.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah -- on his son's comments -- said that the party high command will take a call on the matter.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has also “ridiculed” the Chief Minister.

“Mr. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, take a chill pill,” the Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka said.

He said that if the Chief Minister thinks he can impress the Congress high command and save his chair by speaking against PM Modi then he is “living in a fool's paradise”.

“It is no longer a secret that your days are numbered. You will be shown the exit door after Lok Sabha elections. So, take a chill pill. Keep calm and trust PM Modi,” Ashoka said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor