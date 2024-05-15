No one can defeat PM Modi, says Assam BJP MP

Guwahati, May 15 Rajya Sabha MP and BJP candidate in Assam’s Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa has said that no leader in the country can challenge and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He told reporters here on Tuesday, “No one can defeat PM Modi. In India, the Prime Minister does not have any challengers. No other political leader in the country can contest against him.”

Tasa fought the recently concluded polls from the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency.

This Lok Sabha seat was formed after last year’s delimitation exercise for redrawing the boundaries of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

The senior BJP leader contested the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and won it. In the 2019 general elections, he was not given a ticket and was instead sent to the Upper House of Parliament.

Tasa accused the opposition of not having any agenda in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. “They do not have any vision for development. The opposition party's only agenda is to oppose PM Narendra Modi,” he added.

Tasa further said that the BJP has performed exceptionally well in Assam and the party is set to win majority seats in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor