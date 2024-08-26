Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Paying Guest Facility in Sector-62 (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in Sector-62, Noida, today, engulfing two paying guest homes and causing significant damage. The incident occurred around 8 a.m. in Rasulpur Nawada village. The blaze started on the ground floor of a paying guest house in a narrow corridor. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | A fire breaks out at a paying guest facility in Sector-62 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. More details awaited.



The blaze, reportedly caused by a short circuit in an electric panel, began in a narrow corridor and rapidly consumed curtains, doors, and windows. The fire brigade struggled to reach the scene due to the narrow lane but eventually controlled the fire after 30 minutes of effort. According to reports, the two affected paying guest houses were Rainbow Residency Girls PG and Sonu PG. The fire was contained before it reached the fourth floor, and all residents were safely evacuated, and no serious injuries were reported.