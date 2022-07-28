Noida police detainees five Chinese nationals on visa expiry

The Noida police on Wednesday detained five Chinese nationals residing in the country on expired visas. Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said “As per information provided by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) Noida, five Chinese nationals who were illegally residing in the country on expired visas were detained and sent to a detention center in Delhi on Wednesday. All five nationals are engineers working in a construction company and were residing in Beta 2 Police station area in Greater Noida."

“Till now (until Wednesday), 27 Chinese nationals residing in the country on expired visas have been detained by the police and sent to a detention center in Delhi,” Pandey added.

According to the police, the five men entered India in 2020 on an employment visa for a year, after the visa expired they applied for an extension of their visa but it was not granted, however they didn't follow the protocol and stayed in the country.

Noida police also assured that they will further conduct an investigation on this matter and also conduct intensive campaigns against the activities of foreign nationals domiciled.