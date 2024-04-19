Nomination begins in four LS seats in Odisha for 4th phase of polling on May 13

Bhubaneswar, April 19 The filing of nominations started in Odisha on Thursday with gazette notification being issued for the fourth phase of polling scheduled to be held on May 13.

Simultaneous polls will be held in 28 Assembly segments under four Parliamentary constituencies of the state on May 13.

The Parliamentary constituencies of the state where elections will be held in the fourth phase include Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput.

A meeting of the representatives of all the recognized political parties was held at the office of Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal said that the last date for nomination for fourth phase will end on April 25.

The candidates can withdraw their nominations by April 29.

Dhal stated that as many as 62,84,649 voters are expected to cast their votes in the said four Lok Sabha constituencies.

Interestingly, the number of female voters is more than the male electors in the said four Lok Sabha constituencies.

The four constituencies have 31,87,771 female and 30,96,243 male and 635 transgender electors.

Voting will be held in 7,289 polling stations in the four Lok Sabha seats on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor