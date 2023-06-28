Nominations for Padma Awards-2024 open till September 15

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2024 will be open till September 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday.

The nomination for Padma Awards Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri opened on May 1. The Padma Awards are amongst the highest civilian awards in the country.

Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ).

The award seeks to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, as well as Trade and Industry.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards.

Government servants including those working with Public Sector units, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transforming Padma Awards into "People's Padma". All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations and recommendations, including self-nomination.

"Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society," said the MHA.

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements and service of the person recommended in her/his respective field and discipline, it said.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on the Padma Awards Portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in).

