Non-biology candidates can now become doctors

In a significant change in the landscape of undergraduate medical education examinations, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced an expansion in eligibility criteria for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). This landmark decision now permits candidates without Biology as a core subject to partake in NEET-UG. The revision comes as a breakthrough for aspiring doctors, particularly for those with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) as their core subjects during their 10+2 education. According to a TOI report, candidates will be eligible to take the NEET and pursue a career in medicine. Those who have cleared 10+2 exams with physics, chemistry and mathematics as core subjects can still become a doctor eventually. All they must do is to clear biology/biotechnology examination as an additional subject at 10+2 level from any recognised board.

A public notice issued by NMC said candidates who have undertaken the study of requisite subjects — physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology along with English — even as additional subjects after passing Class XII will be permitted to appear in NEET-UG test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in India.The report further adds, candidates will also be eligible for grant of eligibility certificate a legal proof given by NMC to a candidate, certifying that that she/he is eligible to pursue undergraduate medical courses abroad. Earlier, a candidate was required to have undergone two years of study in physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology in Class XI and XII with practicals, along with English to be eligible to pursue MBBS or BDS. The old rules mandated that the study of biology/biotechnology or any other requisite subject could not be completed as an additional subject after passing Class XII. The new NMC order has reversed this, thus opening a window of opportunity for those keen on pursuing a medical degree even if they didn't have biology/biotechnology as a core subject in Classes XI and XII.