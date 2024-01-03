North India Gripped by Cold Wave: 26 Trains Delayed Due to Low Visibility – Full List Inside

Train operations faced disruptions on Wednesday due to persistent dense fog in various northern regions of India, encompassing Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The low visibility caused by the fog has impacted the smooth functioning of train services in these areas.

26 trains running late in Delhi area due to fog: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/yFI3MFBkDR — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

Indian Railways reported delays in at least 26 Delhi-bound trains ranging from one to six hours due to dense fog. This fog-induced disruption occurred on January 2, adding to the challenges faced in the region. Earlier, on the first day of the new year in 2024, 21 trains experienced delays due to similar weather conditions. Additionally, on the last day of 2023, 23 trains in Delhi were late, attributing the delays to dense fog and resulting low visibility in the area.

Moderate to Dense fog cover visible over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh adjoining East Rajasthan, Central parts of Uttar Pradesh south Assam & Tripura. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/zVqMYglnXj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 2, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the observation of moderate to dense fog covering various parts of the region, including Punjab, Haryana, and central areas of Uttar Pradesh. In a statement on the social media platform X, the IMD further noted that very dense fog was prevalent in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.