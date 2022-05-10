Northeast Delhi Violence: Student activist moves HC challenging trial court order refusing bail

Gulfisha Fatima, a student activist and an accused in the Northeast Delhi violence larger conspiracy case, moved an appeal in the Delhi High court challenging the trial court order denying bail in the case.

The appeal has been listed for hearing on Wednesday before the Delhi High court.

A Delhi Court on 17 March had dismissed the bail plea of Gulfisha Fatima. She was booked by Delhi Police Special Cell under Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). It is alleged that she was organizing a protest at Jafrabad. Court had held that the allegations against the accused are prima facie true.

However, she was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in another related FIR in connection with violence at Jafrabad in which a person died.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court had dismissed the bail plea of Fatima.

It was alleged by the prosecution that three Whatsapp groups of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) were created by Gulfisha Fatima. The three groups were JCC JMI Officials, JMI and JCC-JMI.

The prosecution had argued that there is sufficient material on record to establish that the accusation against the Gulfisha is prima facie true and hence the bail application of the accused may be dismissed.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad had argued that in this entire conspiracy, there were various organizations like Pinjra Tod, AAZMI, SIO, SFI, etc through individual which participated. There was a centrality of JCC in the ecosystem. 23 protest sites were created in Muslim majority areas close to mosques/majar and close to main roads. The idea was to escalate the protest to chakka-jam and eventually to violence against police and then others.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha on behalf of Gulfisha had argued that the accused Gulfisha was only participating in the anti-CAA protest which is not a crime.

( With inputs from ANI )

