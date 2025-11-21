Northeast to soon get visa facilitation centre, residents can submit biometrics in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 21 In a major relief for residents of Assam and the North Eastern states, arrangements are underway to allow visa applicants to submit biometric data in Guwahati itself, eliminating the need to travel to distant cities like Delhi or Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

“The development follows an agreement in principle with a firm to establish a dedicated visa facilitation centre in Guwahati,” an official said.

Earlier, late Thursday night, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision through a post on the social media platform X, calling it a long-awaited step that will ease the travel and financial burden of people from the region who plan to go abroad.

At present, applicants from the Northeast have to undertake long journeys merely to complete the biometric formalities required for visa processing.

“Travelling abroad? Need to submit biometrics for your visa application? That meant a long journey to either Delhi or Mumbai. Soon this will be history for our people from Assam and the North East,” CM Sarma wrote, expressing satisfaction over the progress made in bringing visa-related services closer to the region.

According to the Chief Minister, the proposed centre in Guwahati will cater to visa applicants seeking travel clearance for more than 60 countries. While the exact list of countries and the date of commencement of operations have not yet been finalised, Sarma assured that further details will be shared in due course once formalities are completed.

VFS Global, which manages visa application processes for several governments across the world, has agreed in principle to open the facility, marking a significant step forward in improving access to international travel services for the Northeastern region.

For years, people from this part of the country have faced added costs, time constraints and logistical challenges because of the absence of a local visa handling centre. Officials believe that once the Guwahati centre becomes operational, it will not only streamline the visa application process but also encourage educational, professional and tourism-related travel from the region.

Students, professionals and business travellers, in particular, are expected to benefit from the reduced travel time and improved convenience.

The initiative is also seen as part of the state government’s broader efforts to strengthen connectivity and improve access to essential services in Assam and the Northeast, bringing them on par with other major regions of the country. Once functional, the new facility is expected to significantly bridge an important administrative gap and provide a smoother, more accessible pathway for international travel from the region.

