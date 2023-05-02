"Not calling for ban but misrepresentation...": Shashi Tharoor on 'The Kerala Story'

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Amid the ongoing controversy over the 'The Kerala Story' film, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stressed that he wasn't calling for a ban on the film but it is a misrepresentation of the state's reality.

This comes on the heels of his remark that the film may be "your" Kerala story but not "our" Kerala story.

"Let me stress, I am not calling for a ban on the film. Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. But Keralites have every right to say loud and clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality," Tharoor tweeted.

'The Kerala Story' has become a topic for discussion around the numbers being exaggerated in the trailer of the film.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in the lead roles.

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan recently said that the film 'The Kerala Story' should not be granted permission for screening.

"The film 'The Kerala Story' which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala converted and became members of the Islamic State, should not be granted permission for screening. The trailer clearly shows what the film intends to say", Satheesan said in a Facebook post.

He also alleged that the film is part of an attempt to implement Sangh Parivar's agenda and create a social divide by casting a shadow of doubt over the minority groups.

"This is not an issue of freedom of expression but part of an attempt to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda to create a divide in the society by casting a shadow of doubt over the minority groups", he said.

