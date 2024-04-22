Now, Bishnoi gang threatens NCP-SP leader Dr Jitendra Awhad

Mumbai, April 22 After Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the Bishnoi gang on Monday targeted NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar General Secretary and former Maharashtra Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad with an extortion threat.

Awhad got a call, purportedly from Australia, from a person claiming to belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding a huge amount as extortion money, allegedly at the behest of gangster Rohit Godara.

The call, which came on Awhad’s personal mobile number around 1.30 p.m., warned that if he failed to cough up the amount, "you will meet the same fate as Salman Khan".

Contacted, an unruffled Awhad confirmed the developments to IANS but said he has not yet lodged a formal police complaint in the matter. However, he said that he would write a letter to the Thane Police (where he lives) later in the day informing them of the threat calls and initiating the necessary action that may be required.

The Bishnoi gang threat to the NCP-SP leader comes 8 days after two gang members fired around 5 bullets at Galaxy Apartments where Salman Khan and his family live on the first floor in Bandra west.

The Mumbai Police managed to track and nab the two culprits within 36 hours from the Pakistan-bordering district of Kachchh in Gujarat where they fled after trying to terrorise the mega-star and his clan.

Days after the shooting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Khan household and assured full security to the actor’s family and a detailed probe into the incident that left Bollywood also shaken.

The two shooters, identified as Vicky Gupta, 24 and Sagar Pal, 23, are currently in Mumbai Police custody till Thursday, April 25, and further probe is underway.

