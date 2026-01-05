Nuh Blast: Explosion at Gun House on Gurugram–Alwar Highway Damages Shop and Parked Vehicles

A strong explosion rocked a gun shop on the Gurugram–Alwar National Highway 248A in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday afternoon, creating panic among locals. The blast took place around 1 pm at Satyam Gun House, located close to Jogi Pur Road. Soon after receiving information, teams from the police and fire department rushed to the spot and began relief and investigation work. The force of the explosion caused major structural damage, blowing apart the shop’s walls and hurling glass shards from the entrance door nearly 50 feet onto the national highway, disrupting traffic briefly.

The explosion also damaged several vehicles parked outside the shop. According to a News18 report, Satyam Gun House has been operating at the same location for many years and is reportedly owned by Tahir Hussain. At the time of the incident, the shop owner, an employee involved in weapon repair, and a few others were present inside. Repair work on firearms was reportedly underway when the incident occurred. A significant quantity of cartridges stored inside the shop caught fire, which is believed to have triggered the powerful blast, causing extensive losses.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident, though three to four people suffered injuries and were rushed to CHC Nuh for medical treatment. As news of the blast spread, a large crowd gathered at the site, prompting police to manage the situation. Fire officials stated that they received the alert from the police and confirmed that the fire has been completely brought under control. Taking note of the seriousness, ASP Ayush Yadav visited the spot, inspected the damage, and directed officials to thoroughly probe the cause and assess losses.