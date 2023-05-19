Odisha CM flags off 24 new basic life support ambulances in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 19 : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday flagged off 24 new Basic Life Support (BLS) and 299 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to boost emergency medical service delivery in the state, an official statement said.

"This will provide state-of-the-art ambulance services to every block of the state", said the Chief Minister.

The 108 emergency ambulance services were started in Odisha on March 5, 2013, and till now 624 ambulances are providing free services to the people of 30 districts across the state. Along with this, 6 boat ambulances are also working, the statement said.

"The provision has been made for 92 new emergency ambulances in a phased manner to further improve the emergency ambulance service, out of which 24 new ambulances have already been procured. Rs 9.6 crores have been spent on this by the state government," the statement informed.

Apart from this, 500 'Janni' Express ambulances are also working to take pregnant mothers and sick children to the hospital. Till now more than 88 lakh people in the state have been benefited by various ambulance services, it added.

