Odisha CM reviews work of different departments under 'Mo Sarkar' initiative

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the work of different departments under "Mo Sarkar".

Directing the officials, Patnaik said, "Our goal is not only public satisfaction but also continuous uninterrupted service, so we all have to make changes constantly to solve people's problems."

Further, he stated that the 'Mo Sarkar' program has been going on for two years.

"At the administrative level, this change in governance has created public confidence in the government. This process has now been able to bring behavioural change among various officials and employees of the state government," he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed his satisfaction that the state government has continued its efforts to bring professional behaviour among government officials. The government officials are now treating the people more responsibly and compassionately.

Patnaik advised officials to ensure the administration work in a target-oriented atmosphere with utmost priority to the issues concerning the general public, such practices would further strengthen our intent to deliver effective governance and zero tolerance for corruption.

At present "Mo Sarkar" program includes 222 services in 24 Government departments and regular feedback is being collected from the people by the government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor