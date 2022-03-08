Odisha CM welcomes 77 students on return from Ukraine

As many as 77 students studying in Ukraine were welcomed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Bhubaneswar Airport on Monday. The special Air Asia flight was arranged by the Odisha government.

In his interaction with the students, the Chief Minister said, "It is a huge sigh of relief that our children have returned safely from war zone after spending harrowing time in the Russian and Ukraine war zone."

The State Government has made extensive arrangements to rescue children from war-torn Ukraine and will continue its efforts to help rest of the students to return home safely and all other assistance in this regard.

Students also thanked State Government & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for all arrangements for the students and the issue he raised regarding the continuation of their Study in Medical Colleges in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

