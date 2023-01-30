Odisha Governor, CM pay last respects to minister Naba Das shot dead by cop

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday paid his last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das at the minister's residence here.

The mortal remains of the senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader were brought to his official residence in the early hours today.

Das succumbed to bullet injuries hours after he was shot at by a policeman at point-blank range in broad daylight in Jharsugud district.

A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him.It was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury, officials said.

They added that steps were taken to improve the heart pumping and he was provided urgent ICU care. However, despite their best efforts the minister succumbed to his injuries.

Condemning the attack, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of the minister. "He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha," Odisha CMO quoted him as saying.

The Chief Minister had earlier reached the hospital and enquired about the health of the minister, who was attended by the specialists. The chief minister also directed the Crime Branch to take up the investigation into the matter.

An eyewitness, advocate Ram Mohan Rao, said the policeman fired at the Odisha minister from point-blank range.

"This incident occurred at about 12.30 afternoon at Gandhi chowk when Das was on his way to attend a programme. He sustained bullet injuries to his left chest, leaving him seriously injured," Rao said.

"At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest. When he arrived, the crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw police personnel running away after shooting from close range. Minister to be airlifted to Bhubaneswar," he added. The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear.

( With inputs from ANI )

