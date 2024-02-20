Odisha govt announce cash awards for hockey players

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 Odisha government on Tuesday announced to honour hockey players with hefty cash awards for their outstanding performances in different tournaments during the recent period.

Official sources said that the awards recognise their stellar performances while representing India at the international level, highlighting Odisha’s rich legacy in the sport.

“Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka will be awarded Rs 3,75,000 each for their performance while representing India at the 2023 Men’s Asian Championship Trophy held in Chennai and the 2023 Women’s Asian Championship Trophy held in Jharkhand respectively,” said official sources.

The Asian Champions Trophy is a continental competition held every two years.

Meanwhile, the state government has also announced to offer cash award of Rs 12, 50,000 each to women hockey players from the state, Mariana Kujur, Jyoti Chhatri and Ajmina Kujur for their role in the Indian Women’s Hockey Team that won the Silver Medal in the first edition of the FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup, 2024 held in Muscat, Oman.

The FIH Hockey 5s World Cup is held every four years.

