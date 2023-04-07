Odisha govt asks shops, business establishments to strictly adhere to 'Odia language' signboards

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 7 : Odisha Labour commissioner has directed all District Labour Officers, and Municipal authorities to strictly implement the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, which makes it mandatory for shops and Business establishments to use Signboards and Display Boards in Odia language and take action against violators.

The decision has come after the meeting of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Odia Language Literature and Culture Department, the State Labour Commissioner and District Labor Officers on Thursday.

As per the official order, Shop owners and commercial establishments who deviate from the rule will now be served a seven-day notice, if they fail to comply with the norms within the time limit a penalty will be levied, first time violators will have to cough up a penalty of Rs 5,000 and the penalty amount will be Rs 25,000 for the second time violators, the state government may also cancel licenses, if they do not comply with rules even after second notice.

On March 2018, Odisha Cabinet approved an amendment in the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act 1956 making it mandatory for all shops and commercial establishments in the state to display signboards in the Odia language, the amended statute said, "The establishment has to display the name of the establishment in Odia language prominently on a signboard in front of the establishment in addition to other languages if any."

