Odisha govt constitutes high-level task force to check distress migration

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 Odisha government has constituted a high-level task force under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo to recommend holistic measures to address the problem of distress migrations in the state.

The task force headed by Singh Deo will also include Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, other ministers, the chief secretary, the development commissioner and secretaries of various departments.

“This high-level task force will discuss in detail the problems of migrant workers, prevent distress migrations and decide the course of action to solve the problems. It will also recommend steps to be taken up by various government agencies to check distress migration and also to mitigate the sufferings of the migrant labourers of Odisha,” reads the statement issued by the Information & Public Relations on Monday.

The Secretariat of the Task Force will be located in the Panchayati Raj Drinking Water Department while the task force will meet at least once in six months to review the progress.

The Task Force may also appoint a few expert members of national and international repute working in this field of distress migration. The Task Force can also rope in academicians, development practitioners, UN agency representatives etc. who will be intimated to attend the meetings whenever needed.

“The Task Force will examine the nature of migration region-wise and recommend specific interventions needed. It will also deliberate upon the regional variation, seasonality as well as the magnitude of the migration and recommend strategies to reduce distress migration and will deliberate upon the existing activities/ interventions being made by different departments to reduce distress migration and the effectiveness of the same by studying the existing legal/policy provisions to tackle the problem,” it further added.

The Task Force has also been assigned with the responsibility to recommend specific measures to various departments regarding the creation of infrastructure as well as opportunities for livelihood within the state through skilling, credit availability, linking the family with anti-poverty programs etc.

It will also recommend additional targeted interventions/schemes required to be taken up by the State Government and will suggest the Institutional framework required to be put in place at the state, district, and block levels to tackle the issue in a holistic and sustainable manner.

The Task Force will suggest the need to enter into partnerships with expert agencies, Civil Society, and Technical organisations to improve the effectiveness of the interventions proposed. It will recommend the necessary coordination with the Central government and various state governments to ensure the availability of resources for resolving the migrant labourer problem in the state.

