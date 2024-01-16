Odisha Govt Declares Public Holiday On Jan 17 For Puri Jagannath Parikrama Project Inauguration – Details Inside

The government of Odisha has declared January 17 as a public holiday to mark the dedication of the Shree Jagannath Parikrama project in Puri. In an official statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced that all government schools, colleges, and offices in the state will remain closed on January 17, as PTI reported.

The Shree Jagannath Parikrama project encompasses various developments around the Jagannath temple in Puri, including parking facilities, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to ease the movement of pilgrims, toilets, clock rooms, and other amenities for visitors. Invitations have been extended to representatives of 90 religious shrines and institutions nationwide to attend the dedication ceremony on January 17.

Security measures in Puri have been heightened, with the deployment of 66 police platoons and the imposition of a five-tier security arrangement. Devotees from across the state are expected to take part in the inauguration program of the Shri Jagannath temple heritage corridor.

Chairman #5T & #NabinOdisha, Shri Kartik Pandian visited the ongoing #ShreemandirParikrama project, Shree Marga, Shree Jagannatha Vihar, Shree Setu, Samanga Parking & facilities being created for pilgrims. pic.twitter.com/v08xwZvVwU — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) January 14, 2024

VK Pandian, the Chairman of 5T, and Nabin Odisha inspected various elements of the Parikrama project, ensuring regular cleaning and security. They also reviewed the exhibition arena and discussed the themes to be displayed. The temple administration's tweet mentioned that VK Pandian discussed the smooth arrival and movement of pilgrims from Samanga Parking to the Parikrama. Invitations have been extended to representatives from 90 religious shrines and institutions across India to attend the function.