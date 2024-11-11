Odisha govt warns action against public servants exerting undue influence for transfer and posting

Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 The state government on Monday warned all public servants to avoid exerting undue influence for their transfers and postings.

The Chief Secretary of Odisha Manoj Ahuja wrote a letter in this regard to the secretaries of all government departments and the district collectors on Monday.

He stated in the letter that this practice by government officials is a violation of Rule 23 of the Odisha Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1959.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that some Government employees are attempting to influence their transfer and posting to different posts by exerting extraneous influence. This practice is a clear-cut violation of Rule 23 of the Odisha Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1959,” writes Ahuja in the letter.

As per the said rules, "No Government servant shall bring or attempt to bring any influence whether official or non-official to bear upon any authority to further his interests in respect of matters pertaining to his appointment under Government, promotion, pay and other service conditions."

The chief secretary in his letter also said that the government employees are expected to maintain the highest standards of integrity and conduct, upholding the principles of fairness and transparency in all service matters.

Ahuja further added that transfers and postings of government employees are usually affected by administrative exigencies, considering merit, and following the established procedures.

He warned of strict disciplinary actions against government officials who attempt to influence their superiors and try to circumvent the due procedures in matters of their postings and transfers.

“All Government employees are, therefore, prohibited from exercising any form of influence, direct or indirect, to secure favourable transfers or postings. All the Secretaries of Departments and the District Collectors should ensure that these guidelines are effectively informed to all employees and henceforth all should desist from this practice,” instructed the chief secretaries.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor