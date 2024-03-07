Odisha: Senior BJP leader's son joins Biju Janata Dal

Bhubaneswar, March 7 Former Odisha minister and senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra's son, Aravind Mohapatra, on Thursday joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the state in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and other senior BJD leaders at the CM's residence here.

"Aravind Babu, we welcome you to the Biju Janata Dal... do work hard for Kendrapara district," said CM Patnaik while offering his blessings to the young leader.

Patnaik also welcomed supporters of Aravind Mohapatra to the party.

Meanwhile, Aravind Mohapatra thanked CM Patnaik for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Kendrapara and Odisha through the BJD's platform.

Mohapatra said that he discussed with the people of Patkura and took the blessings of his father before entering politics and joining the BJD.

"Since 2019, I have been visiting various places across the Patkura constituency and I feel the need for a platform where I can work for the manifold development of Patkura," Mohapatra said.

Notably, Aravind Mohapatra's father, Bijoy Mohapatra, was a close aide of former Odisha Chief Minister, Biju Patnaik.

Bijoy Mohapatra was considered the most powerful minister in Biju Patnaik's Cabinet between 1990 and 1995. He is a four-time MLA from Patkura constituency in Kendrapara district.

However, he was denied a ticket by the BJD to contest elections from the Patkura constituency in 2000. He was also expelled from the party in the same year.

But Bijoy Mohapatra could not achieve much after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has been sidelined in the party for a long time.

