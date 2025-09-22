Odisha: Speaker rejects Congress no-confidence motion, MLAs stage walkout

Bhubaneswar, Sep 22 Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy on Monday rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress party against the state government.

When the proceedings of the House resumed at 4 p.m. on Monday, Congress CLP leader Rama Chandra Kadam requested Padhy to accept the no confidence motion moved by the party.

In reply, the Speaker told the House that on September 18, the Congress Legislature Party leader, along with 14 other MLAs, had submitted a no-confidence notice to the Assembly secretary.

Later, she had issued instructions to present the notice in the House on the next day on September 19.

However, the motion could not be moved as the House was not in order. She further added that according to the parliamentary procedures, the allotted time for the no-confidence motion lapsed because of the continuous disruptions in the Assembly.

Subsequently, the Congress legislators stormed to the well of the house and started sloganeering near the podium of Speaker Padhy.

They later staged a walkout from the House protesting against the decision.

The Congress MLAs later demonstrated under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Assembly premises.

While talking to media persons, Kadam said: “We have submitted the motion following all the parliamentary rules and procedures. However, the Speaker unjustifiably and deliberately rejected the motion.”

He alleged that the BJP-led state government ensured the rejection of the motion through the Speaker.

Kadam further claimed that both the ruling BJP and BJD conspired and deliberately disrupted the House to prevent discussions on the motion and throttle the Congress’ voice.

On the other hand, BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik had earlier slammed the congress for moving the no-confidence motion with just 14 MLAs in the house.

She alleged that the Congress party had deliberately brought the motion without holding discussions with the main opposition BJD to only defame her party.

She alleged that the Congress has no voter base on the ground and is trying to regain it by such theatrics.

Meanwhile, the House continued its business with members of the BJD and BJP present.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj tabled the Odisha University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was taken up for discussion.

