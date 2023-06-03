Odisha train collision: IAF deploys Mi-17 helicopters for evacuation of casualties

New Delhi [India], June 3 : The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of deceased and injured in the Odisha triple train accident, informed Eastern Command.

The death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train in Balasore has risen to 238, South Eastern Railway said on Saturday.

According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the rail accident, informed Government of India Sources.

The 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya (Bengaluru)-Howrah Express Superfast Express was travelling towards Howrah with 1000 passengers. A special train carrying 200 stranded passengers is now headed from Balasore to Howrah.

"Water, tea and food packets are being provided to passengers at Kharagpur station. Food packets will also be provided in Howrah after the arrival of the train," South Eastern Railway said.

Several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches.

Some 12 Coromandel Express coaches derail and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation"A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

He added, "Our focus is on rescue and relief operations.

Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration".

