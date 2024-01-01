Officials Reveal Headhunter Posed as Fan, Orchestrated Parliament Breach Since 2015

The investigation into the December 13 Parliament security breach has uncovered a chilling fact: the accused have been planning to storm the Lok Sabha since 2015, officials close to the probe revealed. This plot, hatched under the guise of a social media fan club, took shape five years before its audacious attempt.

The Bhagat Singh Fan Club, initially comprising only Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma (the latter infamous for jumping into the Lok Sabha well), served as a covert platform for their subversive designs. Over time, Lalit Jha, Neelam Devi, and Amol Shinde joined the online forum, gradually solidifying the conspiracy.

According to police, Jha disclosed that all the accused had met many times and executed the conspiracy. Jha has disclosed that the accused persons including him wanted to create anarchy in the country so that they can compel the government to meet their demands, said an official in the know, ET reported.

Seeking deeper insights into their actual motive, Delhi Police has applied for polygraph tests on the accused. An additional sessions judge is expected to rule on the request on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, further investigative steps have included retracing the steps of Sharma and Manoranjan. The Special Cell of Delhi Police escorted them to the exact locations where they assembled and procured the national flags used in their Parliament breach attempt. Notably, the flags were purchased from Sadar Bazaar before the group congregated near India Gate.