Om Prakash Rajbhar, Shivpal Yadav attend dinner hosted by UP CM for NDA presidential candidate

In a major political development in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Presidential election, Samajwadi Party's ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar attended a dinner party hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu at his official residence in Lucknow on Friday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and party MLA, Shivpal Yadav along with Jansatta Dal Loktantrik founder Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya' and the lone Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Uma Shankar Singh were also seen at the dinner party.

"In today's condition, selecting Draupadi Murmu as a candidate for President is very important. This is why political parties other than BJP are also supporting her. Both our MLAs will support her," said Raja Bhaiya on Friday.

Yogi Adityanath has turned the political game in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the presidential election, which is scheduled to be held on July 18, as the Opposition parties came in support of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The BSP, SP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik have also supported the NDA candidate.

For the presidential election, all eyes are set on Uttar Pradesh as it has the highest number of votes and that is why Yogi Adityanath is making big strategies for the presidential election.

The result of the same was clearly seen on Friday evening when the major Opposition leaders came in support of Murmu.

The NAD candidate is expected to get the support of 10 Opposition MPs, 10 MLAs and two MLCs from Uttar Pradesh.

The NDA candidate has the support of six MLAs of the Nishad Party, two MPs from Apna Dal (Secular), one MLC and 12 MLAs from BJP constituents.

Apart from this, it is almost certain to get the support of six MLAs of opposition, two MLAs of Jansatta Dal and one MLC, 10 MPs of BSP, one MLA and one MLC and one MLA of SP.

On the pretext of the presidential election, the split between the opposition parties is clearly visible and its effect is also expected to be visible in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

There is a tussle in the SP and SBSP alliance since the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Similarly, the displeasure of SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav is also well known.

It is expected that before the Lok Sabha elections, SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav may turn their sides.

Murmu arrived in Lucknow on Friday afternoon and interacted with MPs and MLAs of BJP, Apna Dal (S), Nirbal Bhartiya Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad Party) for support.

During the meeting, CM Adityanath, State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel and Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad along with other senior leaders were present along with the NDA candidate.

( With inputs from ANI )

