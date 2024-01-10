Omar Abdullah opposes power offtake agreement of J&K’s RATLE project to Rajasthan

Srinagar, Jan 10 Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday opposed the electric power offtake agreement from J&K’s RATLE project to Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference here, Omar Abdullah spoke about the agreement which is for 40 years. He said, “When it comes to installation of smart meters, where one has to pay money in advance, we are chosen first, and when it comes to power generated from our own hydro-electric power projects, it is given to Rajasthan.

“It is for the first time that I am hearing of electric power allotment for 40 years. Let the Assembly elections be held here, we will see to it that the electric power from the RATLE project does not go to Rajasthan.

“Even if we have to take the issue to the Supreme Court, we will do that,” said Abdullah.

Answering a question about whether there was any change in the political scenario of J&K by Muzaffar Hussain Beigh rejoining the PDP, he said, “He has himself said that he had never left the PDP.

“The party that he is supposed to have left to join the PDP, has said that he had never joined it. Where is the question of any change in the political scenario,” he asserted.

He said he had found the situation in Kashmir the same as it was when he went out on New Year holidays.

“There was the problem of electric power, drinking water and today also the position is the same, continuing dry weather has added to the woes of the people as chest related diseases are now on the rise,” he said.

About whether he would attend the inauguration of Ram temple, he said, “All those who had to be invited including businessmen, cricketers and film stars have received their invitations.

“My name is not on that list. Where is the question of my choice to attend the inauguration?

“The fact is that the temple has been constructed and that is it. If someone wants to politicise this issue, let them do it”, he said.

