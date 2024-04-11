Omar Abdullah to contest LS election from Srinagar

Srinagar, April 11 Former J&K Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah will fight the Lok Sabha election from the Srinagar constituency.

Sources within the NC said that Omar Abdullah will contest the Srinagar constituency while former minister and senior party leader, Chowdhary Mohd Ramzan will fight from the north Kashmir Baramulla seat.

NC has already announced its candidate, senior Gujjar/Bakarwal leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also announced her decision to fight from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

PDP has fielded its youth wing president, Waheed Parra for Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member, Fayaz Ahmad Mir from the Baramulla seat.

BJP has not so far announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats from Kashmir. The party has fielded Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (PMO) from Kathua-Udhampur and Jugal Kishore Sharma for the Jammu-Reasi seat.

NC and Congress have entered an alliance agreement for the elections with the NC supporting Congress candidates for Jammu-Reasi and Kathua-Udhampur seats while the Congress will not field its candidates against the NC in the three seats in Kashmir.

Sajad Gani Lone of the Peoples Conference (PC) is fighting Lok Sabha elections from the Baramulla constituency.

Kathua-Udhampur constituency goes to vote on April 19, Jammu-Reasi on April 26, Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, Srinagar on May 13 and Baramulla on May 20.

