On Naraka Chaturdashi, devotees throng Markandeshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh

Devotees on Monday thronged the Markandeshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on the occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi.

The temple dedicated to lord Yamraj, the God of Death, is situated in the heart of Gwalior in Phulbagh, where his idol was established about 300 years ago.

"There is no such other temple in the country," said a devotee.

According to Manoj Bhargava, the priest of the temple, in a conversation withsaid it is believed that this was the only place where Yamraj was defeated. The God of death is worshipped here only on three occasions, he said.

"Lord Yamraj is worshipped by the people only thrice a year, that is on the day of Chhoti Diwali, Yam Dwitiya, and on Makar Sakranti," the Markandeshwar temple priest said.

He further pointed out that using sesame and sesame oil was an appropriate way to offer prayers in the temple.

Devotees are advised to bathe in sesame water or apply sesame oil or til. Such baths on the day help one overcome various diseases.

Priest Bhargava also emphasised on the importance of the day during Diwali festivities.

Narak Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival that falls on Chaturdashi (the 14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Shalivahan Shak Hindu calendar month of Kartik. It is also referred to as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Choti Diwali, and Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi.

It is the second day of the five-day Deepavali/Diwali festival. Narakasur, an asura (demon), was slain on this day, according to Hindu tradition, by Krishna and Satyabhama. Abhyanga Snan on Chaturdashi day, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, will begin at 05:05 am and end at 06:27 pm.

Every year, Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs all celebrate Diwali to symbolise the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and joy over despair.

Diwali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

( With inputs from ANI )

