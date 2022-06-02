One dead, two missing after boat capsizes in MP's Rewa

Bhopal, June 2 One died while two others are reportedly missing after a rowboat carrying six people overturned in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The incident occurred in Teonthar area, around 80 km from district headquarters.

The police said that a rowboat carrying as many as six persons capsized in Tamas river located in Teonthar area of the district on Wednesday evening. The local police rushed to the spot soon after recieving the information about the incident and learnt that six people had drowned in the river.

Three out six were rescued by locals while divers (Gotakhor) were deployed to search for those who drowned. After continuous efforts for hours, the body of a 19-year-old boy was recovered on Thursday morning, police said. Two persons were still missing.

The deceased was identified as Satyam Kewat, a local resident. "A team of drivers of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was on its way to Rewa from Jabalpur to join the operation to trace the two missing persons," police said.

Meanwhile, district collector Manoj Pushp has announced a monetary aid of Rs 4 lakh to the victim, a statement said.

Locals often use boats to cross Tamas river to reach villages located either side of the river. Tamas river is a major source of water for irrigation in Tenothar area.

