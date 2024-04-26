One killed, 25 injured in Vadodara road accident

Vadodara, April 26 One person was killed while 25 others were injured in Gujarat's Vadodara after the truck in which they were travelling collided with another vehicle, an official said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kesar Raj, 48,

According to police, those travelling in the truck were on their way to a programme.

The truck, which was transporting the people -- said to be the members of the same family -- from Anand district to Natwarnagar village, met with an accident after it collided with a vehicle that was moving on the wrong side of the road.

The impact was so severe that several passengers in the truck were ejected, causing serious injuries.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police said they are looking into the probable causes behind the accident, and the injured individuals are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor