One terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shahpur

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 : Security forces killed one terrorist during an encounter in Shahpur in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"One terrorist killed and two others were injured in an operation conducted by Indian Army at Shahpur, officials said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, the Army foiled a major infiltration bid in the Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Defence PRO informed through a statement.

According to the statement, on the intervening night of April 8-9, Army troops posted on the LoC, in the Poonch sector of J-K, detected suspicious movements of some individuals.

"The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on their own side of LoC, close to the fence. On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen and the other intruders ran into the forest area," the defence statement added.

The area where the suspected infiltrators were sighted was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched, the statement added.

Previously, in March, the Army, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in the Tangdhar sector and neutralised a terrorist.

"Based on credible inputs received from intelligence agencies, regarding likely infiltration of terrorists, several ambushes were laid in Tangdhar sector in the intervening night of March 23-24," a defence release said.

More than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, three magazines, two China-made grenades and medicines, and food items were recovered from the spot.

