Only 200 metric tonne of urea imported including China: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Dec 12 Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that government has achieved the production of over 285 lakh metric tonne of urea and currently only 200 metric tonne is being imported from other countries which includes China.

He made the remarks while responding to a question of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain after he raised the issue of import of urea and fertilizers from China.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Hussain said: "There is a lot of news on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and tall claims by the government on the China issue as well. I want to ask whether the government is still importing urea and fertilizers from China.

"If so, what is the value and quantity, and what measures is the government taking to reduce dependency on imports from China?" Hussain asked.

“After our government came to power in 2014, we prepared to restart the plants which were shut. Four plants -- Gorakhpur, Ramagundam, Sindhri and Barauni have been started,” Mandaviya said.

He said that India’s production has now increased to 285 lakh metric tonne.

“For the rest of our needs we issue tenders. And the manufacturer quotes their price. It is also imported from China,” he said.

After he said the urea is also imported from China, a commotion ensued in the house to which the minister responded that this tradition was started by you (Congress) and what you have given us in legacy proves it.

“We have laid foundation stone of five plants while the government three private sector plants production have been started by bringing the new urea policy,” Mandaviya said.

“Today, we only import 200 lakh metric tonne. When we issue the global tender, should we not take the fertilizer from one country if we are buying from other country? How can we leave our farmers without fertilizers? There is a limit of doing politics," Madaviya said.

“If we are taking about ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ are we doing wrong?” he asked.

