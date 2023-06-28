Only 34 per cent two-wheeler users in Bengaluru wear correctly strapped helmets: Study

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28 : A study by Johns Hopkins International Injury Research Unit (JH-IIRU) and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru under Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety revealed that only 34 per cent two-wheeler users in Bengaluru wear correctly strapped helmets.

This was revealed as Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy launched the 'Status Summary 2022: Road Safety Risk Factors', a roadside observation report that highlights the status of road safety risk factors in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region.

The Additional Director General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru was also present during the launch.

