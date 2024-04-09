Only One Application Received for Citizenship Under CAA in Assam, Says Himanta Biswa

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed that only a single citizenship application has been submitted under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam. The application was filed in Barak Valley, although no additional details were provided by the Chief Minister.

The anti-CAA movement was based on lies and they (who were at the forefront) will have to answer now. So many days have passed, and only one application has been made in the state till date, Sarma said.

Addressing reporters following an election rally in Sonari, located in the Sivasagar district falling under the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 by the Centre last month. This move notified the rules, four years post its passage by Parliament, aiming to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India prior to December 31, 2014.

Sarma also said “there will be no contest” in the five constituencies going to polls in the first phase on April 19. Among the remaining nine seats where polling will be held in two more phases, he said there will be a contest in one constituency each, though he did not name those.