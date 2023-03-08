"Only those who follow God's path can grow...": Rajasthan Minister Khachariyawas

Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas participated in Holi celebrations at his residence in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Talking to ANI, while celebrating Holi at his residence, Khachariyawas said that only those who follow God's path can grow and flourish.

"Only those who follow God's path can grow and flourish, not the ones who conspire against others," Khachariyawas said while slamming his contenders.

"There are assembly elections at the end of this year and on the basis of the public welfare schemes of the Gehlot government, the Congress government will be formed again in Rajasthan next time," he asserted.

A large number of people attended the program and greeted Minister Pratap Singh on the occasion of Holi by applying Gulal.

"Holi is a symbol of ultimate love and gaiety. We are celebrating the festival of colors which was earlier played by God himself," Khachariyawas said.

Earlier on Tuesday, foreign and domestic tourists celebrated Holi in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The tourism department organised a grand event at the Khasa Kothi Hotel with programs showcasing the rich culture of Rajasthan.

Many local artists participated in the dance performances in which the tourists couldn't help themselves but join the party of dancers.

The businessmen and officials associated with the tourism industry said that it's the first time Jaipur is witnessing a huge crowd of tourists for the festival after the Covid season is over.

And this is a matter of happiness for the hotel industry and tourism sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

