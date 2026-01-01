Op Sindoor displayed might of DRDO weapon systems: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Jan 1 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday praised the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the decisive role played by its weapon systems during Operation Sindoor.

Greeting the DRDO on its 68th Foundation Day, the Defence Minister said, “The weapon systems developed by DRDO played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor, which serves as a testament to the professionalism and commitment of the organisation towards safeguarding national interests.”

In a social media message, Rajnath Singh said, “Visited the @DRDO_India Headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of their 68th Foundation Day. Lauded Team DRDO for bolstering India’s indigenous capabilities by equipping the Armed Forces with state-of-the-art technologies and platforms.”

During the event at DRDO headquarters, he appreciated the efforts of the scientists and personnel, praising their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence and deep sense of national duty.

In another message on X, the Defence Minister said, "On DRDO Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all DRDO scientists, personnel and their families. Their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence and sense of national duty are vital to strengthening India's Defence preparedness and advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence."

The Defence Minister exuded confidence that the DRDO will play a crucial role in the creation of Sudarshan Chakra as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day 2025 address from the ramparts of Red Fort.

“Under this initiative, DRDO is responsible for equipping our vital installations with an air defence system to ensure complete aerial protection over the next decade. We witnessed the importance of air defence in modern warfare during Operation Sindoor. I am confident that DRDO will work wholeheartedly to achieve this goal soon,” he said.

Rajnath Singh praised the DRDO for becoming trust builders along with technology creators, which makes the people look towards it with hope, certainty, and belief.

Acknowledging DRDO’s collaboration with the private sector, he stated that the increased engagement with the industry, academia and start-ups has resulted in the creation of a synergetic Defence ecosystem. “DRDO has consistently improved its systems, processes, and working methods. From procurement to project management, from industry engagement to collaborating with start-ups and MSMEs, there is a visible effort to make the work easier, faster, and more reliable,” he said.

He called upon the DRDO to continue marching ahead in sync with the rapidly-evolving technological ecosystem, and keep coming out with products that are relevant to the changing times.

The Defence Minister urged the organisation to continue focussing on innovation and identify more areas which can enhance the participation of the private sector.

Appreciating the efforts being made by the DRDO towards deep tech and next-generation technologies, he stated that headway in this endeavour will not only increase the nation’s capabilities, but also strengthen the Defence ecosystem.

Emphasising that the present era is not just of science, but of continuous development and constant learning, Rajnath Singh stated that technology scanning, capability assessment, and future readiness are no longer just words in this changing world.

“The world is changing every day. Technology, innovation, and new warfare domains are rapidly advancing, making yesterday’s knowledge obsolete. We must never assume that the learning process has ended. We must continue learning and challenge ourselves, paving the way for the new generation,” he said.

The DRDO was formed in 1958 through the merger of the Technical Development Establishment and the Directorate of Technical Development and Production of the Indian Ordnance Factories with the Defence Science Organisation, under the administration of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The organisation comprises around 5,000 scientists belonging to the DRDS, along with approximately 25,000 other subordinate scientific, technical and supporting personnel, who together contribute to strengthening the country's Defence capabilities and technological self-reliance.

