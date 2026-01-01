‘Op Sindoor still on’: Army chief General Dwivedi’s salvo at Pak in New Year message

New Delhi, Jan 1 Ringing in the New Year, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday recalled Operation Sindoor and the decisive action against the nefarious designs of the enemy in his message to countrymen, reiterating that the anti-terror exercise is continuing even today.

“Last year, the enemy's nefarious designs were given a befitting reply through firm and decisive action under Operation Sindoor, and this operation continues even today,” wrote the COAS in his New Year message.

He said, ”Along with vigilance on the borders, the Army has played a vital role in national progress through rapid response during disasters within the country and nation-building efforts.”

Seeking public support for helping the Army contribute to achieving the goal of “Viksit Bharat2047”, he said, “I express my gratitude to every citizen for their contribution. Your trust, cooperation, and solidarity are our greatest strengths. The Indian Army will continue to contribute to security and nation-building to achieve the goal of Developed India 2047.”

Shedding light on the modernisation of the Force, the COAS said, “The Indian Army is undergoing a decade of transformation, where jointness, self-reliance, and innovation are the core pillars of our strategic power.”

“Through the effective use of indigenous technologies, new ideas, and continuous improvements, we are making the Army more capable and future-ready. Networking and data-centricity are providing new impetus to this transformation,” said General Dwivedi in a message penned in Hindi.

The Army has declared 2026 as the Year of Networking and Data Centricity.

“As part of the #DecadeofTransformation, the Indian Army declares 2026 as the 'Year of Networking & Data Centricity'. Driven by indigenisation, defence modernisation and digital integration, this initiative will enhance connectivity, real-time decision-making and combat effectiveness, thereby strengthening resilience and agility for a future-ready force,” said the Indian Army.

Earlier, the COAS visited Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment, where he interacted with serving personnel and veterans under treatment, appreciated their fighting spirit against all odds, and conveyed his best wishes for their speedy recovery.

“The #COAS commended the medical officers and paramedical staff for their unwavering dedication, professional excellence and selfless service, acknowledging their relentless efforts in providing compassionate care and ensuring the well-being of serving personnel, veterans and their families at all times,” said the Indian Army in a message on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor