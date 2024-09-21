Open exam should be conducted for selecting SC judges: Rajasthan MP

Jaipur, Sep 21 Dausa MP Murari Lal Meena on Saturday said that an open examination should be conducted for selecting Supreme Court judges so that they do not work under any pressure.

"There should be an open examination for the selection of judges in the Supreme Court. The one who will be selected honestly through the examination will not work under the pressure of any government," said Murali Lal Meena while addressing Congress workers who had gathered at the protest site against the remarks issued by the Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

“Those who are selected honestly through the examination will not work under the pressure of any government. Judges selected through the collegium listen to politicians to keep them happy. There are many such families in Rajasthan which have served as judges. The father of the current SC Chief Justice has also served as the Chief Justice of SC,” the MP said.

He said that if PM Modi talks about the country's interest then action should be taken against those leaders who make statements against Rahul Gandhi.

“If PM Modi will not take any action, then it is clear that statements are being made against Rahul Gandhi at his behest,” the MP said.

He said that PM Modi is deliberately “spoiling” the atmosphere of the country, adding that SC had to give a decision on the bulldozer action.

“There is no humanity in the BJP workers from the bottom to the topmost hierarchy. They only want to gain power by creating disputes and quarrels in the name of caste and religion,” said Meena.

Dausa MP Murarilal Meena also attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “BJP people are dangerous. These people talk about patriotism, lakhs of people were killed during the freedom movement, but no RSS worker even got a cut in their finger during the Independence struggle. They used to pass information to the British and used to take their salary,” he said.

--IANS

