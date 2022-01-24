Opposition leaders mislead public by saying there is no place for Muslims in the BJP, says Apna Dal candidate Haider Ali Khan

Haider Ali Khan, the candidate fielded from Suar assembly seat by the Apna Dal, a BJP ally, on Monday said Opposition leaders mislead the public by saying that there is no place for Muslims in the BJP.

Talking with ANI, Khan thanked BJP for believing in him and giving him a chance. "If God wants, then I will surely win this seat."

"Opposition party leaders mislead the public by saying that there is no place for Muslims in BJP," he said.

He further hit out at Samajwadi Party and said, "I want to say that SP who does "Muslim Muslim" has built a road on Mazhar. If this would have been done by someone else, then there would be a riot."

The Apna Dal leader also stated that the Dalit voters, Muslim voters, and all the backward caste understands who is right and who is wrong.

This is the first time since 2014 that the BJP ally has fielded a Muslim candidate.

NDA's Haider Ali Khan will contest against Samajwadi Party's Abdullah Azam. Abdullah Azam is the son of SP Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan.

Also, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

