Opposition MPs to march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk over Adani stocks issue

New Delhi [India], April 5 : Alleging a "threat to democracy", opposition parties will march with the tricolour from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday in a protest to demand the Joint Parliamentary Probe in the Ad stocks issue, sources said.

The parties will also hold a press conference in the Constitution Club on Thursday, they said.

The decision came in the meeting which was attended by the leaders of like-minded opposition parties on Wednesday morning in Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament building

The Parties included the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Communist Party of India, Aam Admi Party.

Meanwhile, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge responded to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's remark and said, "Grand old party never puts pressure on anyone. I also don't want to say that the government is pressurizing, but there is an example that a person who is punished for three years, still his membership is not cancelled and a person (Rahul Gandhi) who told the truth, his membership is cancelled."

The Congress is trying to exert "undue pressure" on the Judiciary, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed on Monday.

Slamming Centre over the speedy disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament post-Surat Court's verdict on the 2019 defamation case. Kharge said, " The culmination of the hypocrisy and hypocrisy of the Modi government - In the case of killing a Dalit doctor, local court, sessions court and the high court sentenced BJP MP from Gujarat to 3 years imprisonment, but no disqualification for 16 days!"

While Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told "Speedy disqualification of Rahul Gandhi has raised several questions. A discussion on this is necessary hence we have demanded the same from the speaker."

Amid the logjam in Parliament due to BJP and Opposition parties locking horns, Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday soon after Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a four-day-long break

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned to meet again at 2 pm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor