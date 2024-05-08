Opposition will put 'Babri lock' on Ram temple, warns Amit Shah

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), May 8 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, said that a 'Babri lock' will be put at the Ram temple in Ayodhya if the coalition of opposition parties comes to power.

Addressing a rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, Shah referred to SP leader Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav's statement in which he said that the Ram temple issue is "bekar" (useless).

"Ram Gopal says the temple is useless. Remember me, though it is not going to happen, if the opposition parties come to power, they will put a 'Babri naam ka tala' (Babri lock) at the Ram temple," he said during his speech.

He further attacked the Congress party over delaying the Ram temple issue for 70 years.

"When you made Modi the Prime Minister for the second time, he not only won the legal dispute involving the Ram Janmabhoomi but also performed the 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) of the Ram Temple with its 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) being held in January."

He claimed that the opposition parties avoided attending the Ram Temple ceremony out of fear of losing votes.

"All of you know who comprises their vote bank. Uttar Pradesh will never support those who shy away from Lord Ram's work," said Shah.

He further accused Congress, Samajwadi Party, (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of defaming the BJP and PM Modi by claiming that if the Modi-led BJP wins 400 seats in the ongoing election, then it will abolish the reservation.

"After the first three phases of the Lok Sabha polls, we have crossed 190 seats. In the fourth phase, under Modiji's leadership, we are strongly heading towards 400 seats, while the SP, BSP and Congress have been wiped out," said Shah.

The rally was organised in support of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Lakhimpur Kheri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor