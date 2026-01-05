OPS-TVK alliance talks hit seat-sharing hurdle, Panneerselvam keeps DMK option on

Chennai, Jan 5 Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam, is engaged in discussions with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), over a possible alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with seat-sharing emerging as the central point of contention.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the OPS camp has sought 20 Assembly seats as part of an alliance arrangement. The TVK leadership, after internal deliberations, has conveyed its willingness to accommodate up to 15 seats.

The proposal is understood to have evolved during discussions, with the initial offer being lower before being revised upward to 15 constituencies.

While talks have progressed, no final decision has been taken by the OPS camp. Leaders close to Panneerselvam confirmed that differing views within the group have delayed a formal response.

A significant section of supporters is reportedly advocating an alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), arguing that such a tie-up could improve electoral prospects given the party’s organisational strength and vote base.

On the other hand, those favouring a partnership with TVK believe it could yield a higher number of seats and allow the OPS faction to negotiate constituencies of its preference.

The seats being sought by the OPS camp, now operating under the banner of the AIADMK Rights Retrieval Kazhagam, are largely concentrated in the southern districts of Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Theni, where Panneerselvam and his associates retain pockets of influence.

Negotiations with TVK are being coordinated by OPS’s son, former MP O.P. Ravindranath, along with a few former AIADMK MLAs. They have been in talks with senior TVK leaders, including the party’s chief coordinator, K.A. Sengottaiyan, who has publicly indicated that Panneerselvam is expected to remain independent while joining the broader TVK-led alliance, rather than merging his outfit with the party.

Despite these signals, Panneerselvam himself has maintained a studied silence and has refrained from making any public announcement on the proposed alliance.

Senior leaders within his camp remain divided, with some unconvinced about the political advantages of aligning with TVK.

Estimates within the group suggest that a majority may currently lean towards exploring a DMK alliance, while a smaller but vocal section continues to push for sealing the deal with TVK.

With the Assembly elections still some time away, both camps are expected to continue negotiations, as Panneerselvam weighs competing political calculations before taking a final call.

