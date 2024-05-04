Orange alert in TN for next two days due to heat wave

Chennai, May 4 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday issued an orange alert in Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to the heat wave.

The weather department in the statement said that the temperature in most of the interior districts of the state would increase by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

However, weather department said that in certain districts of the state, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain.

The RMC in the statement also said that the El-Nino effect was causing higher temperatures in the state.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC in the statement said that the maximum temperature in the interior and coastal districts of the state will be around 39 to 40 degrees Celsius.

