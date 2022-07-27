Over 1,000 Tigers died in India since 2012, Madhya Pradesh tops in chart

Madhya Pradesh which is considered the 'tiger state' of the country, recorded the highest number of tiger deaths, however, India reported 1,059 dead tigers since 2012. 75 tigers have died this year, stated the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).



While 106 tigers died in the year 2020, 96 in 2019; 101 in 2018; 117 in 2017; 121 in 2016; 82 in 2015; 78 in 2014; 68 in 2013 and 88 in 2012. Madhya Pradesh reported the highest number of tiger deaths which is 206, following Maharashtra (183), Karnataka (150), Uttarakhand (96), Assam (72), Tamil Nadu (66), Uttar Pradesh (56), and Kerala (55), Rajasthan (25), Bihar (17), West Bengal (13), Andhra Pradesh (11).

According to the NTCA, poaching is considered as the reason for all tiger deaths. The details like autopsy reports, forensic and lab reports, and circumstantial evidence reported that the cause of the deaths are "natural", "poaching" or "unnatural.

