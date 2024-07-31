Over 1.15 crore youth received certification under PMKVY: Centre

New Delhi, July 31 The Centre informed on Wednesday that more than 1.15 crore youth have received certification under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) till June this year, while more than 1.48 crore youth have received training since its inception in 2015.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry, Jayant Chaudhary, informed the Parliament that the Skill India Mission (SIM) aims to enable the youth to be future-ready and equipped with industry-relevant skills.

Under the mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill, and up-skill training under various schemes -- PMKVY, Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to all sections of the society.

The Minister informed that more than 25 lakh youth got certified under the JSS scheme (till June), and over 41 lakh under the CTS initiative.

Under NAPS, around 30 lakh apprentices were engaged from 2018-19 to June this year, out of which around 14.8 lakh were trained.

PMKVY was launched in 2015 to encourage and promote skill development in the country by providing free, short-duration skill training and incentivising it by providing monetary rewards to the youth for skill certification.

The scheme is aligned with the Common Cost Norms and has a total budgetary outlay of Rs 12,000 crore.

The Minister said that training programmes offered under the schemes of MSDE are developed in collaboration with the industries, keeping in view the market demands.

Thirty-six Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), led by industry leaders in their respective sectors, have been set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) which are mandated to identify the skill development needs of the respective sectors as well as to determine skill competency standards.

“Future-ready job roles addressing the requirement of Industry 4.0, emerging sectors like drones, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, mechatronics, etc., have been prioritised under PMKVY 4.0. Under CTS also, new age courses have been developed to meet the demand of futuristic job roles in emerging technologies,” informed Chaudhary.

The government has also announced the setting up of 30 Skill India International Centres to cater to the demand for skilled workers from foreign countries.

