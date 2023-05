Over 180 school students from Tamil Nadu to visit ISRO spaceport

More than 180 students from government schools will be taken by a private school in Madurai on an educational tour to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Queen Mira International School (QMIS) school have taken the initiative of taking 187 government school students on tour to the ISRO spaceport.

A student of Madurai government corporation school, Divayasri said, "I always wanted to go to ISRO atleast one day in my life but never had a chance to visit because of the economic condition of my family. I can't go there but now I am very happy that I got a chance to go to ISRO."

187 students from corporation and government schools and around 30 teachers from the respective schools will go on a tour.

"I had a dream to go to ISRO. It is about to be fulfilled now. I want to become a scientist. This ISRO trip gives me the courage to become a scientist one day," said Deepika, another government corporation school student.

( With inputs from ANI )

